The families of the nine students of St. Charles Junior High School who drowned in Saboba in the Northern Region are distraught by the incident.

The headmaster of the school, Emmanuel Jashain, is reported to have sent about 31 of his students to his farm.

Nine of them however drowned on their return when the boat capsized.

The remaining twenty-two however managed to swim to safety.

Some of the family members who spoke to Citi News after the incident could not hold back their tears.

“I did not send my child to the farm, I received the news that my child was sent to the farm by his headmaster after which the incident happened. I have no female child. He does every household chore a girl child can do,” a mother shared amidst tears.

“This is too much for me to handle. I don’t know where to start from,” a father shared.