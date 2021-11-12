The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ablekuma North Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Hon. Sheila Bartels, has presented Mathematical sets to 1,477 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates.

The donation was done on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

The move is to boost their preparations for the examination.

This presentation to the final year Junior High students comes in the wake of an extra classes program which she organized for the students.

Speaking at the presentation, Hon. Sheila Bartels said the rationale behind the presentation was to assist candidates to pass the exam with ease and assure them that the entire Ablekuma North community and Ghana at large was rallying behind them.

She also assured the candidates that the president’s vision of free SHS was on course, as it presents them with an exciting opportunity to continue their education without any constraints.

Madam Bartels also urged the students to desist from all forms of examination malpractices, and rely more on what they have been taught in school.

Candidates from schools in the constituency which benefited from the presentation include, Odorkor Saleria 1 & 2, St. Stephens Primary and JHS, Darkuman 1 JHS, Odorkor 4 & 5 Primary/JHS, Kwashieman Cluster of Schools, Prince of Peace Primary/JHS, McCarthy Basic/JHS, and Ansarudeen Islamic Basic/JHS.

The MP was assisted in the presentation by the MCE for the Municipality – Hon. Kofi Ofori, Municipal Director of the GES – Md. Salomey Martinson, Alhaji Adamu Adams, Mad Afia Agyeman, Mad Irene Siaw, Mr Bilyami Maikankan and others.

The 2021 BECE examination is scheduled to begin on Monday, 15 November 2021, and will end on Friday, November 19, 2021.