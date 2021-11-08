The Accra Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service says the 28 tricycle riders arrested last week by a task force for defying a directive not to use the Accra-Tema Motorway will be pardoned.

Speaking to Citi News, the Officer in Charge of the operations at the Accra MTTD, ASP Richard Nyarko, said the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, wants them pardoned as they may not have heard the directive.

However, ASP Richard Nyarko said any offender arrested this week onwards for flouting the order will be arrested and prosecuted.

“From the records I have just gone through, we have arrested 28 tricycle riders from various locations along the Accra-Tema motorway stretch. I am reliably informed that the regional minister wants to pardon those who were arrested last week when the exercise began. The presumption is that they might not have heard the news of the ban. You know the exercise begun somewhere last week and those who have been arrested are going to be warned not to use the motorway again. But effective this week, we are going to start prosecution. So, all those who are going to be arrested will be prosecuted”.

He added that the police will constantly monitor the motorway for riders who defy the directive and that riders arrested will have their tricycles impounded.

“This is going to be a part of the police duties. I want to advise all tricycles that the motorway is a no-go area for them and that the police presence will continue. So, any tricycle rider that uses the motorway will be spotted and arrested. Effective today, [Monday], when any tricycle rider is arrested, we are not just going to impound their bike, we’re also going to make sure they are prosecuted, and the tricycle is likely to be ceased from him”.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, as part of his ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ agenda, banned tricycles from plying the motorway effective Monday, November 1, 2021.

However, some tricycle riders popularly known as ‘Aboboyaa’, who defied the order and used the highway, were arrested.

Meanwhile, the Informal Waste Workers Union has also pleaded with its members to heed the directive and asked the government to provide an alternative route for members who ply the motorway.