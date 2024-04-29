The Ministry of Roads and Highways has identified theft and vandalism by unknown individuals as the cause of the darkness along the Tema Motorway.

Nasir Ahmad Yartey, the head of Public Relations at the Roads Ministry, providing an update on the progress of construction work on Tema roads and the repair of the Motorway told Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM, that the Ministry had repeatedly repaired the streetlights on six separate occasions, only to find them vandalised each time.

Ahmad Yartey called on citizens to be vigilant to help protect the streetlights from vandalism and theft.

“Authorities have some responsibilities and citizens also bear the biggest part of the responsibility to protect state properties because, more often than not, we have had the occasion to replace streetlights on the Motorway more than six different times.

“We procure, they install, and within a period of three to six months, they are gone. People have made it their business to always vandalise streetlights and traffic lights and it is a big challenge as to how to stop it.

“Within the twinkle of an eye, almost all the streetlights are gone. People run into them and whenever we restore the streetlights, the components are stolen overnight and it is a challenge as to how to safeguard these streetlights for the benefit of all of us and so we must educate one another to protect this infrastructure.”

