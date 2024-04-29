The Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC) West Hills has held its maiden 2024 Doxa Experience, a worship and praise program that invites all to encounter the glory of God.

The event, organized four times a year at the end of each quarter, is spearheaded by the Open Heavens Choir (OHC).

John Peasah, President of the OHC, reflected on the program’s impact, stating that “Since its inception last year, the Doxa Experience has touched many souls.”

Adding that “We intend to continue this tradition, aiming for growth and inclusivity. It’s not limited to PIWC West Hills; we envision expanding to larger venues like the West Hills Mall or even the China Mall, welcoming a diverse crowd.”

Jeremiah Ofoe Hans Hlordji, Music Director (MD) of the OHC, also emphasized the program’s accessibility.

“Doxa Experience is open to all. Our goal is to ensure that everyone encounters God’s presence. I invite everyone to participate in this uplifting experience at the end of each quarter.”

Congregants praised the church for the program, urging more frequent occurrences throughout the year.

Jeremy Attoh described the blend of worship, praise, and prayer as a “perfect combination for a spirit-filled service.”

“The Lord visited His people. We should all make an effort to partake whenever it’s held.”

Mariam Aminu echoed the sentiment, calling the program “amazing” and expressing a desire for more.

