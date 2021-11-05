Total Petroleum, Ghana PLC, has announced the opening of registration for the 3rd edition of TotalEnergies Startupper of the Year Challenge.

This year’s edition will support and reward young local entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 35, who either have a business creation project or a startup that is under three years old, regardless of the sector of activity.

Addressing the media at the company’s head office in Accra, the Managing Director of Total Petroleum, Olufemie Babajide, said the initiative is intended to serve as a major boost for business development in African countries and the rest of the world by giving support to the most innovative entrepreneurs to actualize their projects.

He said three winners will be announced on December 22, 2021 to receive financial support of GHC 210,000, extensive publicity and one-year coaching from industry experts.

A local jury made up of experts, people from the world of startups, company managers from local sustainable development players and managers from Total Ghana, will select three winners: Best Business Creation Project, Best Startup Under 3 Years Old, and Best Female Entrepreneur.

The Best Female Entrepreneur prize has been introduced to encourage female entrepreneurs to strive for excellence in the world of business.

The 3rd edition of the Startupper Challenge of the Year Challenge reaffirms TotalEnergies’ commitment to supporting the socio-economic development of the countries in which the Company operates in Africa.

Additionally, the ultimate winners from Ghana will have the opportunity to compete at the regional level, going against their peers from 31 other African countries.

Registration of applicants will take place from November 4 to December 23, 2021. Women entrepreneurs and initiators of projects that promote sustainability are encouraged to take part.

The 3rd edition of the challenge will also be used to champion projects that are linked directly and indirectly to the socio-economic enhancement of the livelihoods of people and boost the growth of the country.

Eunice Kloe, the winner of the Second edition of Startupper of the Year, is the founder of Project Bidigreen which solves the problem of deforestation in rural urban communities through the production of charcoal from crop waste instead of the cutting down of trees. The product is smokeless and burns 2 to 3 times longer, and is produced in 2 hours, as against 2 weeks for the other methods.