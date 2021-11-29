Afrochella is back, and Twitter is set to be the converging point for the Afrochella community, having recently announced its sponsorship of the annual music and cultural festival.

The announcement coincides with the roll-out of a new Afrochella Hashmoji and GIF, which can be activated by Tweeting #Afrochella, #Afrochella2021, and #Afrochella21.

With a series of live events on the platform and on-site activations lined up, Twitter will be at the heart of Afrochella conversations, providing real-time, beat-by-beat coverage of activities, driven by the vibrant African and Diasporan communities expected to bring colour to the festival. This marks Twitter’s first in-country activity since announcing that it was setting up operations in Ghana.

Afrochella is an annual Ghanaian music & experiential festival that showcases the vibrant work of African creatives & entrepreneurs. With representation from diverse cultures across the continent, Afrochella is designed to elevate and highlight thriving millennial talent in Africa. The festival aims to teach, explain and explore cultures through a pioneering approach; combining art, creative activations, premium continental cuisine, and African music.

Festival activities Twitter and Afrochella are expected to collaborate on will include a series of #AfrochellaSpaces hosted by Twitter Spaces; an exciting new product that allows live audio conversations on Twitter.

The Spaces will host artists performing at the festival, and will provide an opportunity for them to connect and interact directly with fans.

There will also be a Twitter Music Panel Discussion at the Afrochella Music Museum; a curated experience that will take the audience on a journey through the past and into the future with live performances, art installations, digital and printed imagery, as well as on-site activations at the festival.

“This partnership represents a unique opportunity to share in the richness of Afrochella, and a deepening of our commitment to being a home for diverse peoples, cultures and perspectives. We understand that Twitter is a reflection of what’s happening; so by leveraging products like Spaces, we will support and be part of trending Afrochella conversations on the Timeline. And with the recently launched custom Emoji and GIF, we are excited to bring the festival to life for thousands across Ghana, the wider continent, and beyond”, said Uche Adegbite, Senior Director, Product Management and Initiative Driver of Twitter’s Global Participation program.

In a statement, Abdul Karim Abdullah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Culture Management Group, organisers of Afrochella said, “We couldn’t be more excited to have Twitter on board as partners to deliver an unforgettable Afrochella experience this year. Together, we will encourage the further advancement and awareness of Africa’s homegrown talent in music, art, fashion, and food.”

In addition to the December 28th concert, with recently announced mainstage headliners Wizkid, Kojo Antwi, and StoneBwoy, Afrochella will host an African Fashion Night Out, Amapiano & Brunch, Afrochella Talks, and a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Follow #Afrochella, #Afrochella2021, and #Afrochella21 on Twitter for updates and to join the conversation.

