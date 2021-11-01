The leadership of the University of Ghana branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), has condemned the clash between some students of two halls on campus during the Students Representative Council (SRC) elections.

Students of the University of Ghana’s Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah halls at Legon clashed on Friday over the delay in announcing the SRC election results.

They threw stones, broken bottles, and vandalized vehicles around the premises of the SRC union building on campus following the delay.

Speaking to Citi News, the General Secretary of the University of Ghana UTAG branch, Professor Ransford Gyampo, called on the school’s management to probe the clash and bring all perpetrators to book, adding that such violent acts make lecturers feel unsafe on campus.

“When the students go on with this, they make us feel unsafe. Such acts should not be entertained. A probe has been instituted into the clash and those found culpable will be brought to book to deter others from doing the same.”