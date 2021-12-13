A total of thirty-one persons including diplomats from the UK, Netherlands, Indian High Commissions, and Embassies joined the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Gregory Andrews, to donate blood to the National Blood Bank last week.

This is the third time the Australian High Commissioner has organized a blood donation exercise where he voluntarily donated blood and encouraged the public to do the same.

Speaking to Citi News, Gregory Andrews said, “In Australia, all blood is free and donated. No one ever has to worry when they go to the hospital if there will be blood because the Australian Red Cross blood service collects blood for free and gives it for free. All blood donation is anonymous. I wish it was like that everywhere in the world”.

He added that “When I leave Ghana next week, I will leave with a sense of satisfaction that three people in Ghana are alive and have my blood running in their veins. That gives me a deep sense of satisfaction”.

The blood donation was his way of bidding farewell to Ghana as he returns to Australia.

His short stay in Ghana was not without controversies. He’s been recalled for his promotion of LGBTQ+ minority rights after Ghana’s High Commissioner to Australia filed complaints against him with the Australian government that his actions were an attempt to dent the “cordial relations between both countries”.

According to Gregory, blood donation must be encouraged because the world needs more kindness and less hate.

“Giving blood is an act of unconditional kindness. It is pure compassion. When I give blood, I don’t know who will benefit from my donation. It could be someone with beliefs like mine. Or someone who disagrees with me or even dislikes me. But it doesn’t matter, someone is benefiting. The life of another human being is saved. That’s why I give blood,” he said.