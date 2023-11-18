The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) on November 17, 2023, provided institutional support to the National Blood Service, through blood donations.

The nationwide blood donations dubbed, “20 years of care, One Pint at a time: Donate for Life,” formed part of the NHIS 20th Anniversary celebrations.

The main event organized at the forecourt of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) head office in Accra yielded appreciable outcomes.

At the NHIA head office, among others, the voluntary donors comprising some NHIS staff, and the Ministry of Health officials were thoroughly examined and given health tips by medical personnel.

The NHIA Deputy Chief Executive, responsible for Administration and Human Resources, Dr. Yaa Pokuaa-Baiden (Mrs.) joined staff at the head office, Greater Accra Regional and Dome district offices for the exercise.

As Chair of the NHIS 20th Anniversary Celebrations Planning Committee, she said the NHIA remained devoted to helping galvanize resources for the National Blood Service.

She thanked the voluntary donors including the NHIA’s oldest staff, Mr. Alexander Eldad Nkrumah, for their benevolence and urged Ghanaians to regularly donate blood to save lives.

Dr. Yaa-Pokuaa emphasized that voluntary blood donations formed a key component of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by the year 2030.

Some Directors and other senior staff from the head office supervised the regional exercises and commended the voluntary donors for contributing to saving lives.

The first donor, Sham-Una Abukari Ahamed of the Private Health Insurance Schemes (PHIS) Directorate, in an interview, said he was inspired by the National Blood Service’s outcry for more blood to save lives.

The voluntary donors were given special packages including blood passports, and some of them renewed calls on government to ensure sustainable funding for national blood transfusion services.