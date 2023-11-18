The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, has slammed the governing New Patriotic Party’s 2024 ‘Nkunim Budget’, tagging it as nothing but “cheap sloganeering” that fails to address the real problems facing Ghanaians.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Gyamfi said the government has consistently presented Ghanaians with “sweet rhetorics” but has failed to deliver on its promises.

He pointed to the government’s signature economic policies, such as Asempa, Nkosuo, Mpomtuo, Adwuma Pa, and Agyenkwa, which he said have had little impact on the lives of ordinary Ghanaians.

Gyamfi further criticized the government’s handling of the economy, which he said has been characterized by rising inflation, high cost of living, and a depreciating currency.

He called on the government to focus on concrete measures to alleviate the plight of Ghanaians instead of engaging in “cheap sloganeering.”

“This is the government that majors in cheap sloganeering instead of dealing with the concrete things that plague the people of this country. After presenting us all these sweet rhetorics- Asempa, Nkosuo, Mpomtuo, Adwuma Pa, Agyenkwa, what is the state of the Ghanaian economy today?”

“After presenting us with all these sweet rhetorics, thousands and millions of young people are sitting home. Unemployment has gone up astronomically.”