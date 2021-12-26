President Akufo-Addo is asking drivers to adhere to road traffic regulations during the yuletide to reduce road crashes.

Nana Akufo-Addo says incidence of road accidents should reduce during this season and that can only happen when drivers are cautious and take precaution for other road users.

In a Christmas message to Ghanaians, President Akufo-Addo urged drivers to avoid drink-driving, excessive speeding and wear seat belts at all times.

“It is my fervent hope that this Christmas will be celebrated without any road accidents. Drivers must minimize their speed and take due precaution for other road users. Drive without the influence of alcohol and wear their seat belts as well as all passengers,” he said.

The President’s call has been reiterated by many others including the Ghana Police Service which is keen on ensuring fewer than the usually high number of road accidents during the Christmas and New Year festivities every year.

Director of Operations at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department, Superintendent Dr. Samuel Sasu Mensah, in an earlier Citi News interview said it has so far deployed a team from the MTTD and the National Road Safety Authority to major roads to educate pedestrians and motorists on road traffic regulations all in the bid to keep road crashes on the low.

“We are trying to make sure that drivers who ply our roads abide by road traffic rules and regulations. Now it is not just about arrest, we are combining education and awareness creation together with enforcement of the rules and regulations.”

“We also have our speed team checking speeding. 80 to 90% of road traffic accidents in our country are traceable to our actions so drivers of vehicles at this point in time should all abide by road traffic rules and regulation. If they do this, the road traffic crashes that we are having, this year we would have it on a down side,” he advised.