The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, has charged four newly-inaugurated boards of institutions his Ministry has oversight over, to ensure productivity and run efficiently. These include the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Allied Health Professions Council, Centre for Plant Medicine Research, and the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

Each of these boards is headed by the President’s nominee and has a tenure of four years. At an event to swear members of these boards into office in Accra on December 7, 2021, the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, admonished them to make better use of their internally generated funds (IGF) to make up for the government’s funding shortfalls.

“Agencies should support the ministry through their IGF. Certain allowances should be paid with IGF within the facilities. I would plead with the agencies to look at IGF management and see how best we can have optimum value for the little resources we generate from there,” he said.

Board of Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons

The 13-member board of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons is chaired by Prof. Yaw Adu-Gyamfi. Other members include the College’s rector, Prof. Richard M.K. Adanu, President of the college, Dr. John Nkrumah Mills and a representative of CEOs of teaching hospitals, Dr. Oheneba Owusu-Danso.

Board of Nursing and Midwifery Council

The board of the Council is made up of 11 members, chaired by Isabella Naana Akyaa Asante. It also has in the board the Council’s registrar, Felix Nyante, a representative from Nursing Schools of Universities in Ghana, Dr. Otchere Addae-Mensah and a Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Mensah.

Board of Allied Health Professions Council

The board has 11 members, with Prof. Augustine W. Kwame Kyere as chairman. Other members include the Registrar of the council, Dr. Samuel Yaw Opoku, registered allied health practitioners, Prince Rockson and Dr. Samuel Kyei and a representative of the Attorney General’s office, Anna Pearl Akiwumi Siriboe.

Board of Centre for Plant Medicine Research

The nine member governing the Centre for Plant Medicine Research include the Ag. Executive Director, Dr. Kofi Bodi Barimah, and Dean of accredited medical schools, Dr. Sebastian Eliason, among others.

The President’s nominee, Thomas Boateng Appiagyei, is chairman of the board.