The leadership of persons living with disabilities has asked for better access to healthcare delivery and emergency services.

According to it, the country has failed to pay attention to critical issues that affect its members, which they deem as an exclusion of persons with disabilities in an all-inclusive government.

There have been concerns raised by the federation in recent times about the inability of the hearing impaired not been able to communicate with health officials due to a lack of interpreters.

The Chairman of the National Advocacy Committee of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations, Alexander Bankole Williams, said: “We are asking that the government of Ghana takes seriously the need to include persons with disabilities in relation to healthcare delivery.”

He hopes the government works to ensure healthcare “gets to persons with disabilities in a manner that is assessable, in a manner that is sustainable and in a manner that is appropriately inclusive.”