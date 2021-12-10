Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has questioned the integrity of the website built by his predecessor, Martin Amidu.

The website, which is meant to host, among other things, half-yearly reports on the work of the office, has been down since August this year.

According to Mr. Agyebeng, he ordered its shutdown after investigations revealed that the site was built by faceless persons.

He has, however, assured that efforts are underway to build a more formidable website to serve the office.

“The website which was there before my assumption of office on 5th August 2021 was not the website of the OSP. It was masquerading as the website of the OSP because it had been put together by some private individuals who were phantom individuals, and we could not find them.”

“We traced all the way to the United States of America as to where the domain name was purchased, and we had to involve the Department of Justice to have it shut down right from August so it was a tough battle.”

Mr. Agyebeng also alluded to the impact of the office’s inactivity caused by the resignation of Martin Amidu and the delay in his appointment to the publication of the half-yearly reports his office is mandated to produce.

“At the appropriate time, we will release the next report. You also touched on the fact that there was a gap between November 2020 and August 5, 2021, when I came in, so all these things would have to be reworked. I cannot give you details of a report we are yet to publish.”

Mr. Agyebeng was nominated as a replacement for Martin Amidu, who resigned from the position in November 2020 under very controversial circumstances.