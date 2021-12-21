The Asokwa District Court in the Ashanti Region has adjourned the case involving three persons who are standing trial for their alleged involvement in the murder of social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed, popularly known as Kaaka in Ejura, to 14th February 2022.

During the previous hearing, the lead prosecutor who doubles as the Ashanti Regional Head of Legal and Prosecutions, Chief Superintendent Kofi Blagodzi, could not appear in court but asked a colleague to stand in for him. Also, the Attorney General’s advice on the case was not ready.

The Magistrate presiding over the case, Her Worship Akua Adu Boahene, expressed her dissatisfaction with the prosecution over the series of adjournments in the case.

She was also worried that this was the second time there had been no update from the prosecution as the suspects were not in court.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the suspects were present in court, but the lead prosecutor, Chief Superintendent Kofi Blagodzi, and the Magistrate, Akua Adu Boahene were not present, as the latter is on leave.

The matter has thus been adjourned to 14th February 2022.

Kaaka died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by unknown assailants while returning home from an event he attended in the area.

Earlier reports suggested that Kaaka was killed because of his social activism, which some persons felt was making the government unpopular, but police reports suggest otherwise after three people including his brother were arrested and put before the court over the killing.

The Interior Ministry subsequently constituted a three-member committee chaired by Justice George Kingsley Koomson to probe the issue and make recommendations.