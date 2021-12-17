LiftUs Foundation, a disability social enterprise founded by some old students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ 2017 batch), has secured AUD30,100 (about GH¢140,000) to undertake a solar project at Siamekome, an island fishing community in the Central Tongu District.

Siamekome is an island community located in the heart of the Volta River in the Volta Region.

The community has no source of light, making it very difficult for children to study at night.

The situation got to the attention of the Australia High Commission after a report was filed by Citi News’ Fred Duhoe which was later adopted and presented to the High Commission by the LiftUs Foundation for support.

The solar project at Siamekome is among the final projects signed by the Australia High Commissioner to Ghana, Gregory Andrews, before he exits Ghana later in December 2021.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, H.E Gregory Andrews said, “this project sums up an important Australian value of equality. The islanders are only a few hundred metres from the edge of the river, where everyone else clearly enjoys access to electricity. Helping them overcome energy poverty puts them on a more equal footing with other Ghanaians”.

He added that “with electricity, the children will be able to do their homework and succeed at school.

“Climate is a serious threat to humanity across the globe but in the Volta Region especially where rising sea levels, tidal waves and coastal erosion are real serious problems, renewable energy from the sun will give these Ghanaians the electricity they deserve without increasing greenhouse gases which cause climate change”.

The project which is expected to last for four months will be executed by Rona Engineering Company Limited.

Women and children, who remain the most vulnerable under the circumstance, have expressed joy to the Australian government for extending the support.

A community radio based at Adidome, Dela radio, has been instrumental in advocating for the project.