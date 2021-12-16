The immediate past mayor of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Musa Superior has declared his intentions to contest as General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party.

The decision according to the former mayor is borne out of the desire to help the party achieve the break the eight agenda.

About five persons including incumbent General Secretary John Boadu have so far hinted of their intentions to contest as chief scribe for the governing party.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Superior expressed confidence in winning the polls and hoped for a fair race.

“Service to the party should be a continuous exercise. Every dedicated and committed member of the NPP should be willing and able to serve the party at some point either as a volunteer or as a full time officer of the party. It has always been my desire to do the latter.”

“One of the key reasons I want to do this job is because we have a real battle ahead of us. The 2022 elections is not going to be like any other. It is going to be very stiff, hence the reason why we have to get the party fit enough.”