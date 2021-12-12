Nine suspects have been picked up by a joint police and military team in Kuyore in the Tatale Sanguli District of the Northern Region, following Friday’s chieftaincy dispute that left one dead and several others injured.

The nine have been taken to the regional capital, Tamale.

Police say other suspects are still on the run.

On Friday, one died with six others sustaining gunshot injuries.

The Kuyore Traditional Chief, Nambu Jakobiki IV, in narrating the incident said “we had an arrangement to enskin a sub-chief for the Bichachabi clan. But prior to this programme, there were concerns raised by the Yagpuli community that they would not agree to me enskining the chief for Bichachabi community.”

Due to the contentions, the Yagpuli community was excluded from the enskinment process.

“When they were escorting the newly enskinned chief to his house, then the Yagpuli community led by their chief ambushed their newly enskinned chief and the entourage that was escorting him to his house.”

Police and military personnel been deployed to the area to be on patrol duties in the community to prevent an escalation.

Meanwhile, calm has returned to the area with residents going about their normal businesses.