A special Anti-Robbery Squad, assisted by the Upper East Regional Police Command through an intelligence-led operation at Kpatia in the Talensi District, has gunned down one of the three suspected armed robbers who allegedly killed two police officers at Zuarungu

The suspect is Laayaame Simon, alias Yendu, aged 34 years.

A special targeted intelligence-led operation is being carried out to get the remaining suspects.

The police made this known in a press statement issued on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

The statement further added that efforts are underway to arrest the rest of the suspects.

About the killing

The two officers –Constable Emmanuel Akowuah and Constable Mohhamed Sule– who were on night patrols were both killed by suspected armed robbers on Wednesday night.

The robbers shot at the tank of the police motorbike and partially burnt constable Mohammed Sule while constable Emmanuel Akowuah was shot in the head.