The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) suspended constituency chairman for Mion in the Northern Region, Alhaji Abdulai Zakaria, has petitioned the National Executives of the party to intervene.

Alhaji Abdulai Zakaria was suspended on Monday, November 22, 2021, by members of the party for what they described as anti-party behaviour exhibited in the last general elections.

In an interview with Citi News, the spokesperson of the suspended Chairperson, Amadu Hamza, said they are hopeful the functional executive committee at the local level would reconsider its decision.

“We have petitioned the party both at the national and regional level. We need them to reconsider their decision. We are imploring them to consider the successes the party has chalked in the consistency through the Chairman over the years.”

“He is a man of integrity and commands respect in the area. If he is not reinstated, it is going to affect the fortunes of the party. We are hopeful the national executives will consider our petition favourably”.

In April, some members of the NDC filed a petition against the Chairman for anti-party conduct, and behaviour contributing to the NDC’s loss of the Mion seat, with an attached audio recording on which the Chairman was heard encouraging voters to vote against the NDC.

The Chairman was suspended, and the petition was referred to the Northern Regional Disciplinary Committee for hearing.