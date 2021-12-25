Police in Akatsi in the Volta Region, have arrested two teenagers, namely Destiny Adzakpo, 17, and Seraphim Torgbo, 18-years in connection with the stealing of a motorbike on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Dzrakate near Akatsi.

With support from the youth of Atsidzive, the two fugitives were apprehended at Atidzive after they were spotted on Friday following the publication of the incident.

The latest arrest brings the number to three suspects.

The three suspects have been put before the Akatsi District Court and have all been remanded into police custody to reappear on Wednesday January 19, 2022. Their pleas were not taken.

The manhunt for the fourth suspect, Robert Sedofia, who is believed to be keeping custody of the Haojie motorbike that was robbed from the victim is still on.

Inspector Prince Dogbatse, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Volta Regional Police Command, told Citi News that, “the two have been taken through the investigative processes and together with the first suspect who was arrested on Wednesday, they were put before the Akatsi District Court. All three suspects have been remanded into police custody to reappear on the 19th of January 2022. Our efforts are still on at getting the fourth suspect, Robert Sedofia, who is currently holding the booty, the Haojie motorbike that was robbed from the victim.”