President Akufo Addo has appointed Rosemary Beryl Archer, who is currently the Head of SME at Exim Bank, as the new Deputy Chief Executive in Charge of Banking/Business.

In a letter dated 4th January 2022, and signed by Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare, the appointment is pursuant to the 2016 Ghana Export and Import Bank Act 911.

Profile of Rosemary Beryl Archer

Rosemary Archer hails from the Western Region. She has over 20 years of experience in three key industries, including the media and telecoms, as well as banking.

In her 16 years in the banking sector, she assumed various roles, including roles in Corporate and Institutional Banking, Retail, SME, Business Development, Treasury, Credit and Recoveries, export development from within several local banks including the Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) the Access Bank (formerly Intercontinental Bank) and Fidelity Bank.

She currently heads the SME Banking Department at GEXIM where she has been instrumental in advancing key initiatives to position SME businesses as a useful platform to facilitate the Industrial Transformation Agenda of the government.

In 2020, GEXIM’s “Tuesday Market“, an initiative she spearheaded to promote Made-in-Ghana products locally and internationally, was adjudged the CIMG President’s special award.

As Head of International Cooperation at GEXIM, Rosemary Archer was key to the completion of MOUs with peer international development banks such as US Exim, India Exim, Indonesia Exim, as well as the Hungary, Thai and Slovenia Exims.

All of these relationships and partnerships occasioned new access to funding and knowledge transfer.

In addition to these, her tenure as head of International Co-operation occasioned the appointment of the CEO of GEXIM to the high office of President of The Global Network of Exim Banks and Development Finance Institutions.

She is expected to bring her banking experience and extensive familiarity with the organization and its objectives to bear on this new role.

RoseMary is a product of three academic institutions including Holy Child School, the University of Ghana and the University of Bedfordshire In the UK.