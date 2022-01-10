A group known as the Concerned Drivers Association has for the second time indicated its resolve to increase transport fares by 40%.

It said it will effect the fare increase from Monday, January 17, 2022.

According to the group, the decision to increase transport fares has been necessitated by the economic hardship the country is facing and its negative impact on their work.

The group in a statement said the high cost of fuel, high import duty on vehicles, increase in the cost of spare parts and vehicle lubricants are among the reasons for its decision.

“We commiserate with Ghanaians on the current economic hardship but in order to keep us in business, we are left with no other option but to adjust transport fares a little upward which is a 40% increment… It has become extremely difficult for us to manage our homes as prices of basic commodities including sachet water have also seen an upward increment,” they said in the statement.

Read the full statement below:

Notice of 40% increment of transport fares

We hereby communicate to Ghanaians to prepare for an upward adjustment of transport fares in the country with effect from Monday, January 17, 2022.

The increment, even though it cannot bring ultimate comfort, can only ameliorate the unbearable hardships facing drivers currently.

It must be noted that, we commiserate with Ghanaians on the current economic hardship but in order to keep us in business we are left with no other option but to adjust transport fares a little upward, which is a 40% increment.

Our resolve is inspired by the following factors, which are:

1. Price of fuel commodities at the pumps of the various Oil Marketing Companies. Ghanaians agree with us that, fuel commodities have seen a consistent upward increment and will even soon see another increment as predicted by the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC). It’ll be recalled that a little over a month ago, drivers nationwide embarked on a sit-down strike, which negatively affected commuters. Even though the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare on behalf of government met with driver unions and promised a reduction of the prices of petrol, but unfortunately that promise has not materialised. We are rather witnessing a consistent increment. Sadly, the government has blatantly refused to wave of the tax components on the petrol prices even.

2. Increment of Prices of Vehicles: The prices of cars continue to increase on daily basis due to high duty rates at the ports. This situation makes it even more difficult to defray the cost of vehicles, causing car owners to increase daily sales of drivers. In the end, drivers work virtually for nothing.

3. Increment of spare parts and lubricants: the prices of spare parts have also witnessed an upward increment. Coupled with poor roads in the country, drivers are heavily burdened as we have to rapidly change vehicle parts. Our partners, mechanics who replace these parts, have also increased their service charges. Essential engine parts and lubricants have also had their prices increased. For instance, a 4 and half litre engine lubricant which used to sell at GHC 65 is now sold to us at GHC 110.

It must be noted that, we also experience the economic conditions of the country. It has become extremely difficult for us to manage our homes as prices of basic commodities including sachet water have also seen an upward increment.

In view of this, we urge Ghanaians to side with us when the increment of transport fares takes effect from Monday, January 17, 2022.

We strongly encourage Ghanaians to avoid fighting drivers and their conductors when the new fares are implemented.

Two weeks ago, the group protested against the high cost of fuel and urged the government to scrap what they describe as nuisance taxes on the price build-up for petroleum products. Six months earlier, they threatened to increase their fares by 40%, but that threat was not carried out.