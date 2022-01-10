Over a thousand congregants gathered to witness a temple dedication ceremony of the House of Power Ministry International at Adjamesu in the Ashanti Region.

The congregants lined up amidst singing songs of praise as they expressed joy and excitement following the opening of an 18,000 capacity auditorium of the House of Power Ministry International.

The expansion of the facility according to the Founder and General Overseer of House of Power Ministry International, Prophet Francis Kwarteng has become necessary following the huge number of people joining the congregation to worship.



Speaking during the temple dedication ceremony at Adjemesu in the Ashanti Region, a representative of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said Ghana will see the transformation it is seeking if Christians demonstrate truthfulness and honesty in their endeavours.

The Chief of Asafo, Akyamfuor Asafo Boakye Agyemang-Bonsu, indicated that, the Ghanaian society stands to be better if Christians practice and lead the path of truth.

“All the Christian believers that have met here today, what I am disappointed in, and I want you to understand, is the truth Jesus Christ stands for. We are not doing well about its propagation at all.”

“We assume platforms and describe Christ as a saviour, but we don’t talk about the fact that he is the truth and he stands for it. I am tasking you to propagate the truth aspect of Christ. The only thing a Christian believer can account for is the truth they uphold. How do Christians emulate the lifestyle of Christ? If Christ stands for truth and a believer is not truthful, they cannot be likened to Christ.

He also observed that many magnificent places of worship established across the world were losing their congregants, and emphasised the need for faith leaders to continue to be truthful and serve with honesty.



He commended Founder and General Overseer of House of Power Ministry International for bringing development in the Adjamesu community and the Ashanti Region following the establishment of the auditorium.