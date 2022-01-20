Dozens of people are feared dead following a huge explosion at Bogoso-Appiate in the Western Region.

Police confirmed this information in a statement.

“A huge explosion occurred this afternoon, Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Appiate between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region.”

Preliminary investigation by the police has established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the explosion.

Most of the victims have been rescued and are on admission at various hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality.

“The Police have taken charge of the situation providing security to enable the emergency workers including the Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO and the Ambulance Service to manage the situation”, the police stated.

Reinforcement of resources and personnel have been deployed to effectively handle the incident.

The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway.

The police say is appealing to nearby towns to open up their classrooms, churches to accommodate surviving victims.

“We continue to urge the public to remain calm as we manage the situation. Further updates regarding the emergency evacuation of the injured will be communicated in due course”, the police statement added.

Bogoso is a mining town in the Prestea-Huni Valley district of the Western Region.