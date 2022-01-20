The Co-founder & CEO of Crescendo Consult Ltd, Doris Ahiati says artificial intelligence is fast replacing human intelligence.
Speaking on the topic “rebuilding your profession in the face of COVID-19 lay-offs and shutdowns”, she stressed the need for individuals who seek to be relevant in the coming years to “add value to themselves.”
“There is a lot of technological disruption in this age. We have artificial intelligence competing with human intelligence. We also have robotics beginning to dominate. And so we see the steady reduction in the level of human employment.”
“Already, there have been predictions that there will come a time where artificial intelligence will take over human employment such that will have to consider giving a universal basic income.“
She noted that the kind of career design needed for the digital economy defers from the traditional.
She outlined the differences between the two as follows;
Traditional career plan
- Predictable
- Security, till you retire with a company pension
- Comfort zone
- Ross through the ranks especially with academic qualification
- Managers reigned
- IQ and cognitive/cerebral skills are highly regarded
- Visceral skills penalized
Future fit career plan
- Unpredictable, new territory, new skills
- Freelance, consultant type, solution-oriented
- Relevance and significance required
- Flat hierarchical structure in organigrams
- Self-organizing teams
- Self-leadership, accountability, out of comfort zones
She further highlighted some skills and qualities individuals who seek to distinguish themselves in their profession need to possess.
Qualities in character
- Trustworthy or honesty
- Reliable
- Open-minded, flexible, and growth
- Leadership – influence, empathy, community-focused
Skills
- Critical, strategic, and analytical thinking
- Creativity and problem-solving
- Collaborative skills and communication
- Digital technology acumen
- Technical skills
She further urged individuals to be independent in their thinking, as prescribed by the Bloomberg Study on future-fit works.
To lead a purpose-driven life, she encouraged individuals to “build character and develop a portfolio of skills”
“Knowing your purpose in life helps to footer distractions and focus with high energy. Coaches could support you in your journey,” she added.