The Co-founder & CEO of Crescendo Consult Ltd, Doris Ahiati says artificial intelligence is fast replacing human intelligence.

Speaking on the topic “rebuilding your profession in the face of COVID-19 lay-offs and shutdowns”, she stressed the need for individuals who seek to be relevant in the coming years to “add value to themselves.”

“There is a lot of technological disruption in this age. We have artificial intelligence competing with human intelligence. We also have robotics beginning to dominate. And so we see the steady reduction in the level of human employment.”

“Already, there have been predictions that there will come a time where artificial intelligence will take over human employment such that will have to consider giving a universal basic income.“

She noted that the kind of career design needed for the digital economy defers from the traditional.

She outlined the differences between the two as follows;

Traditional career plan

Predictable Security, till you retire with a company pension Comfort zone Ross through the ranks especially with academic qualification Managers reigned IQ and cognitive/cerebral skills are highly regarded Visceral skills penalized

Future fit career plan

Unpredictable, new territory, new skills Freelance, consultant type, solution-oriented Relevance and significance required Flat hierarchical structure in organigrams Self-organizing teams Self-leadership, accountability, out of comfort zones

She further highlighted some skills and qualities individuals who seek to distinguish themselves in their profession need to possess.

Qualities in character

Trustworthy or honesty Reliable Open-minded, flexible, and growth Leadership – influence, empathy, community-focused

Skills

Critical, strategic, and analytical thinking Creativity and problem-solving Collaborative skills and communication Digital technology acumen Technical skills

She further urged individuals to be independent in their thinking, as prescribed by the Bloomberg Study on future-fit works.

To lead a purpose-driven life, she encouraged individuals to “build character and develop a portfolio of skills”

“Knowing your purpose in life helps to footer distractions and focus with high energy. Coaches could support you in your journey,” she added.