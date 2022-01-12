The Ghana Police Service has interdicted a uniformed Police officer who was captured in a viral video in a possibly drunken state.

The Police in a statement said the officer has been identified and in line with police regulations, has been interdicted to make way for investigation into his conduct.

The Police further indicated that a clinical psychologist has been assigned to evaluate him and offer him the necessary support.

“In addition, he will be referred to the Police Medical Board for thorough review and support towards rehabilitation where necessary.”

The Police said the officer’s suitability or otherwise to remain in the Service will be based on the outcome of investigations and the recommendation of the Police Medical Board.

The young uniformed police officer is seen in the video sitting and looking unstable. Moments after, he attempted to walk away but appeared wobbly in his steps.

A citizen who captured the video is heard running commentary on it while criticizing the officer’s conduct and questioning why the service has recruited such a character when there are many more responsible unemployed Ghanaians.