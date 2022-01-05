Day two of the Effective Living Series on Citi FM and Citi TV saw a Corporate Training Consultant, Patrick Otieku-Boadu, talk about ‘How to develop the Resilience Advantage.’

He explained that resistance was important to help businesses prepare and recover from challenges.

“If you don’t have the capacity to build resilience to be able to face some of these challenges, then you are going to find yourself in trouble.”

On an individual level, he noted that “without resilience. You will burn out, but with good resilience, you are able to calm yourself in stressful situations.”

Mr. Otieku-Boadu outlined four domains of resilience; physical, mental, spiritual, and emotional resilience.

Of these, he singled out emotional intelligence as the most essential resilience domain.

Mr. Otieku-Boadu further cited anger as the emotion that needed to be checked the most.

He recommended a technique like heart-focused breathing to check anger, which can be used to calm nerves.

The ultimate goal is to ensure coherence in a bid to achieve emotional resilience.

According to Mr. Otieku-Boadu, emotions that create coherence include coherence, calmness, joy, kindness and patience.

“For you to achieve resilience, you need to have coherence. Coherence is when the heart, the mind, and the emotions are in sync.”