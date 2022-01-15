The government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has suspended its temporary travel restriction on all travellers from Israel.

On Monday, December 20, 2021, the government placed a travel ban on all persons arriving from Israel, Malta and South Korea due to the increasing cases of Covid-19 in those countries.

Although South Korea’s ban was to last for 14 days, it was later extended to February 3, 2022.

In a latest development, the Ministry has lifted the ban on Israel.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana wishes to inform the general public that the Government of Ghana has suspended the temporary travel restriction on all travelers arriving from Israel. Accordingly, the general public is advised to take note of the new directive for their guidance,” the ministry said in a release.