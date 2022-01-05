Some Ghanaians who are seeking to re-register their SIM cards with the Ghana card are complaining about the excessively long queues they’ve had to endure at the offices of some telecommunication companies.

The situation has worsened since the first working day in 2022.

On social media, many complained about the time spent queuing to re-register their cards because they have to visit the offices of the telcos to give their biometric information.

Some others feel the process is even redundant because they gave out biometric information while registering for the Ghana Card.

Though it is unclear what is accounting for the long queues, Citi News sources say the system provided by Kelni GVG to facilitate the exercise has been fraught with challenges.

The long queues have also been attributed to the limited number of branches of the telcos for the exercise.

Some have even complained about the existence of only one office serving people in multiple districts.

There are some parts of the country that have continued to have smooth registration processes.

Customers of MTN in Bimbilla, for example, in the Northern Region who are at the office to re-register their SIM cards have expressed satisfaction with the process.

The re-registration period is expected to end on March 31, 2022.

The exercise is in accordance with the Subscriber Identity Module Registration Regulations, 2011, LI 2006 to curb SIM boxing and other criminal activities.

Any SIM which is not registered at the end of this exercise will be blocked.