The government has announced plans to embark on a massive decongestion of principal streets in Accra from February 1, 2022.

According to the government, the grace period offered traders to undertake their businesses along the streets in the capital as a result of the festive season has elapsed, hence the need for them to return to their respective markets.

Traders have been known to encroach on walkways, impeding human traffic.

The government has moved traders off the walkways in the past before but to only temporary effect as they normally return after a few weeks.

In an interaction with various trader unions in Accra ahead of the rollout of the Operation Clean Your Frontage program, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, cautioned transport operators who park indiscriminately on the streets and persons who ply their trade along the streets to refrain from such acts.

“We will be tackling areas like Circle, and we will ensure that traders and what are known as floating commercial vehicles will not do business on the streets.”

“Then we will look at Kaneshie from First Light all the way to Obetsebi Lamptey Circle then Farisco area all the way to UTC and back and then Tudu as well.”