The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, is demanding the hauling of the Executive Director of the National Identification Authority and the supervising Minister of the Ghana Card registration exercise.

He contends that the Authority must update the House on its operations, considering the growing importance of the card in national activities.

“I am demanding that the National Identification Authority be hauled before Parliament and any supervising minister to give adequate reports on the status of the national identification exercises,” Mr. Iddrisu said in Parliament.

The government has been working to make the Ghana Card the core identification document in Ghana.

It is currently being used to register for government services like Passports, as well as being merged with Social Security and National Insurance Trust.

It is also required for the re-registration of SIM cards being used in Ghana.

The Ghana Card will also be the only recognised identification in banks and other regulated financial institutions from July 1, 2020.