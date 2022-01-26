The Accra West Region of the Ghana Water Company Limited GWCL, has surcharged producers of Leyland Paint, Chemicals Co (GH) Ltd. BBC, at North Industrial Area in excess of GHS 206,000.00 for illegal use of water for more than 36 months.

During an inspection exercise by a team of officers, it came to light that the company had illegally connected water to their tanks and cooling system.

Staff of the company were however heard, in a video interaction with the officers, retorting that their water is supplied by water tankers.

But officers of GWCL say they could not prove this claim upon further interrogation.

“Their consumption has been zero since April 2019. They claim they’ve been using tanker service since then, but our checks proved otherwise. They’ve connected our water to their tanks and cooling system,” the PRO for Accra West GWCL Solace Akomeah said.

When asked how such a major leakage was left unchecked for 36 months, Solace Akomeah told Citi News the region serves many customers as such, some cases of illegal connections may go unnoticed.

She was however quick to add that, random inspections help in apprehending culprits as has been done in the case of Chemicals Co (GH) Ltd BBC, producers of Leyland Paint.

She, therefore, warned businesses and households involved in illegal water connections to desist from same or risk being named, shamed and surcharged.

She added that the offices of GWCL are open to businesses and households engaged in illegal water connections to regularize their supply.