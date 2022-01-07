Lynx Entertainment signees, KiDi and Kuami Eugene are spreading their wings as far as their music careers are concerned.

While their songs are making inroads into other music markets the world over, they are not resting on their laurels in their bid to have physical presence in those areas.

On 6th March, 2022, the two Ghanaian music superstars will be performing at the Indigo at the O2 in London.

KiDi and Kuami Eugene are two of Ghana’s illustrious sons in the music industry who have enjoyed critical and commercial success, less than six years into their music careers.

They have quickly established themselves and have found places in the Highlife and Afrobeats genres.

KiDi, who is currently Vodafone Ghana Music Awards’ Afrobeats Artiste of the Year has released hugely successful singles such as ‘Odo’, ‘Say Cheese’, ‘Enjoyment’ and the 2021 smash hit ‘Touch It’ which went viral on TikTok and spent several weeks on the UK Afrobeats Chart and the Billboard Global Triller Chart.

Kuami Eugene is a four-time Highlife Artiste of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA). He also won the ultimate slot (Artiste of the Year) at the 2020 VGMA.

He is known for hit songs such as ‘Angela’, ‘Confusion’, ‘Wish Me Well’, ‘Open Gate’ and is currently enjoying a lot of success with his massive collaborations such as ‘Happy Day’ (with Sarkodie) and ‘Love Nwantiti’ remix (with Ckay and Joeboy).

Kuami and KiDi are also loved for their riveting stagecraft and have rocked a lot of high-profile stages (both home and abroad).

Click on the link below for all your ticket reservations:

https://www.axs.com/uk/events/421801/kidi-and-kuami-eugene-tickets?skin=indigo