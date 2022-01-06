Ghana’s maiden National Media Capacity Enhancement Program will be in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi on Monday 10th January 2022.

The program is designed to provide scholarships for some 250 journalists who will be trained annually as part of efforts to contribute to deepening media professionalism nationwide.

The program forms part of collaborative efforts by stakeholders in the media industry to support the sector, which they believe has been challenged in recent times and requires such an intervention.

Needs assessment, curriculum and faculty were agreed upon by an independent working group of experts led by Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, the Rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Faculty have been invited by the group from some of the nation’s leading communications schools and media houses.

The Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is expected to perform an opening ceremony at Manhyia Palace, after which the training program will begin.

The ceremony will be televised live on Ghana Television and other private media platforms across the nation, as well as the Ministry of Information’s social media handles.