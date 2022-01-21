A great smartphone is one that is styled for the ages, equipped with a great camera, has a large battery that charges up swiftly, and if you throw in some cool futuristic features then you have something special and all of these things are not easy to find in one single phone! Having said so, Huawei recently launched the all-new HUAWEI nova 9, and you can pre-order now before 27th January at the Huawei Experience Store Accra Mall and other accredited retail shops for GHS 3099 and get free gifts valued up to GHS 519

Dubbed as “the Trendy Flagship & Camera King”, this latest gem from Huawei comes soaring with a stunning design, a 50MP Super Sensing Camera, a large battery that supports 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge in addition to next-generation Super Device features which allow you to do more than one things on multiple devices all at once. Let us take a look at its feature closely and you will understand why it is our favourite choice for a smartphone this season!

Breathtaking design

The HUAWEI nova 9 is simply an outstanding smartphone and it comes in a new colourway called: Colour No.9, what a cool name that is! Polished with a brand-new Starry Flash AG Glass process, the device is a pleasure to the eyes.

Colour No. 9 is a mixture of low-saturation blue and purples hues that gives off a hint of mysteriousness.

Under different lighting, the colour finish reflects vivid and colourful patterns.

Under a spotlight, the whole device shines and sparkles. It reminds users of the subtle moments in their life, which are inspiring and exhilarating.

The HUAWEI nova 9 inherits the HUAWEI nova Series’ unique aesthetic and sophisticated design.

The Trendy Flagship and Camera king sports a 6.57-inch curved display that can render 1.07 billion colours and supports up to 120Hz display refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and the P3 colour gamut to produce smoother and more immersive visuals that are brimming with details.

The HUAWEI nova 9 is sleek with a thickness of only 7.77mm and a weight of approximately 175g only. In terms of industrial design, the colourway is always an important factor for the HUAWEI nova Series to showcase its uniqueness and commitment.

It also comes with a more iconic camera setup that is updated based on HUAWEI nova 8’s Star Orbit Ring.

Ultra-Vision Camera

The HUAWEI nova 9 comes with an Ultra Vision AI Quad Camera system, which includes a 50MP Ultra Vision Main Camera with RYYB colour filter array, an 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera, a 2MP Depth Camera and a 4cm Macro Camera. The upgraded hardware synergies with flagship-class algorithms to empower users capture in high clarity across different scenarios.

Meeting the demand for an excellent vlogging experience, the HUAWEI nova 9 is fitted with a 32MP High-Res selfie camera. Similar to the rear camera, it also supports 4K video capture and AIS (AI Image Stabilisation) Video Stabilisation, allowing users to capture high definition footage of themselves as they talk to the camera, as well as the exciting events happening around them.

Thanks to Continuous Front/Rear Recording, users can also switch between the front and rear cameras, allowing them to fluidly capture their story within a single video file. Dual-View Video recording allows users to showcase their live reaction to events, simultaneously using the front and rear cameras with no editing required or, for when you want to show the big picture and the detail, you can simultaneously capture a close up shot and wide-angle shot at the same time.

Large Battery with HUAWEI SuperCharge

Considering how much of our daily lives are tied to the smartphone, battery life is perhaps one of the most important concerns that users have, if not the most.

After all, no matter how powerful or well designed a smartphone is, it is of little use to us when its battery is depleted.

The HUAWEI nova 9 packs a proprietary 4300mAh battery to provide all-day battery life.

Furthermore, the Trendy Flagship Camera King supports 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, enabling it to charge much faster.

It takes only 15 minutes to charge to 53% and 38 minutes to 100%.

Visionary and Inspirational User Experience

The HUAWEI nova 9 runs on EMUI 12, which offers a straightforward, smooth, safe and reliable user experience for working, studying, remote communication, gaming, entertainment or video editing.

Thanks to the Super Device features, Huawei has consolidated different menus into the Control Panel with simple swipe users can explore the Control Panel and get quick access to audio playback, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth settings, as well as making it easier to control multiple devices as if they were controlling just one device.

For example, users can tap on the HUAWEI MatePad icon to activate Smartphone-Tablet Multi-screen Collaboration; tap the HUAWEI MateBook icon for Smartphone-PC Multi-screen Collaboration or tap the HUAWEI FreeBuds icon to seamlessly switch their audio output to their Huawei earbuds.

With the Distributed File System, the HUAWEI nova 9 can also function as a wirelessly connected external storage unit for the PC, meaning users can access the files they want more easily than ever before.

This means when users are drafting an email on the PC, they can add smartphone files as an attachment or when they see an image they like when browsing the internet on the PC, they can save that image directly to the smartphone.

Using the HUAWEI nova 9, users can also transfer MeeTime calls onto HUAWEI Vision smart TV and conduct the call by taking advantage of the larger display, camera and speakers.

Users may also conveniently share their screen during a video and even mark key places, to bring important insights directly into view.

Offering a smart and seamless experience to users, the trusted, innovative and secure AppGallery comes preinstalled on the HUAWEI nova 9, where users can search for, and download a wide range of high-quality apps.

In short, if you are looking for a new smartphone that truly ticks all the boxes and also that comes at a reasonable price range, then the new Trendy Flagship Camera King HUAWEI nova 9 is your go-to option right now! Preorder now for GHS 3099 at the Huawei Experience Store Accra Mall and other accredited retail shops and get free gifts valued up to GHS 519.

Visit:https://consumer.huawei.com/gh/phones/nova9/ to learn more about the new Huawei Nova 9.