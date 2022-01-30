The Ministry of Education has announced that the National Standardized Test organized for all primary four students last year has been extended to include P2 and P6 pupils.

The test, according to the Ministry, seeks to evaluate learning outcomes in English and Mathematics at the primary school level

During a Minister’s press briefing on Sunday, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum said this year, private schools interested in the test can register their students for the National Standardized test.

“It will enable us to know how well pupils are doing and not wait till eleven years. Close to 500,000 students across the country participated in the first edition of the National Standardized Test. The results will be out soon so we can tell how well our primary four students are doing.This academic year, we are going to assess primaries 2, 4 and 6 students.”

“When results for this year’s standardized test come out, parents will be able to know the strengths and weaknesses of their wards so they can collaborate with teachers to work on them the next year. We will then test them again in primary 6 to see if they students have improved.”