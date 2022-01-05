The Bureau for Public Safety (BPS), says the military officer captured on video discharging a firearm at the A&C Mall should be handed over to the Ghana Police Service for interrogation and prosecution.

According to the Chief of Party of the Bureau, Nana Yaw Akwada, the nature of the conduct under investigation should be dealt with by a competent court of jurisdiction and not through the internal disciplinary procedure of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Speaking to Citi News, Nana Yaw Akwada said the suspect should be dealt with according to law.

He insisted that the suspect fired the shot in a public space and wasn’t on any official assignment.

“While we are happy about his arrest, we expect the said gentleman to be in the custody of the police because at the time of the incident, the guy was not in uniform and also did that in a public space, and we are not told whether he was on any assignment.”

“So to that extent, we don’t know why he should be handed over to the GAF for internal action. This gentleman should rather be in the custody of the police for prosecution.”

He also questioned the circumstances under which a serving military man had access to a firearm though not on official assignment.

According to Nana Yaw Akwada, the trend, if not checked could result in serving security personnel using official weapons for criminal activities.

“Considering the violent crimes that we are witnessing, we should not take incidences such as this lightly. How come the gentleman was wearing a mufti and yet had an AK47 Assault Rifle on him?”

The suspect, Flt. Sergeant Nicholas Owusu Frimpong was arrested on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Police said the arrest was done in collaboration with the Military Police.