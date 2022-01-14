Seven out of the 22 districts in the Central Region are without fire stations.

This situation poses a major challenge to the Central Regional branch of the Ghana National Fire Service.

The districts without fire stations include Hemang Lower Denkyira, Gomoa Central, Gomoa East and Assin North.

The others are Kyekyewere, Ekumfi and Awutu Senya East.

Central Regional Fire Officer, A.C.F.O. 1 John Amarlai Amartey disclosed this to Citi News in Cape Coast.

He called on the government, through the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, to support the Fire Service to establish fire stations in those communities to complement the effort to save lives and properties in the region.

“We are liaising with the assemblies to create new fire stations, so we can cover all the districts in the region in fire fighting and rescue activities. A request has been sent through the Chief Director to the Minister to appeal to the Assemblies to assist in the construction of new fire stations.”

“There have been positive responses, and they are assuring. We hope the stations will be built in a year’s time”, he added.