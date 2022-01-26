Police have arrested three persons in connection with a viral video that captured a loader transporting logs to a wood Factory at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.f

The three include the owner of the Histon Wood Company Limited, and two other workers; a driver, and the company’s transport officer.

A recent viral video showed a loader carrying a log in a horizontal manner and moving through a busy area where a lot of residents and passers-by were engaging in their daily activities.

According to eyewitnesses, the loader picked up the logs after a truck transporting the logs developed a fault close to its destination.

Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu, Samuel Oduro Frimpong confirmed the arrest to Citi News, and said he has tasked the police in the area to ensure that all persons involved in the incident are apprehended and dealt with to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Instead of getting the lumber down from the broken-down vehicle, the loader picked one of the lumber and tried to transport it using the main Accra-Kumasi road, meeting oncoming cars and meandering his way through to send the wood. I asked the commander to ensure that a report is brought to my office and to ensure that all those involved in that dangerous act are apprehended and dealt with,” he said.

“We’ve been able to arrest three of the people involved. The owner of the company, a Chinese, the driver of the truck and the driver of the loader to serve as a deterrent to others.”

Samuel Oduro Frimpong said they will carry out education in the area to avert a similar incident in future. He added that efforts are underway to arrest other suspects.

“We want to educate the users of the road because a school bus was close to the loader and you could see the school children shouting… Investigations are ongoing and others will also be arrested,” he added.