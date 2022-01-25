Traditional leaders and residents of Apersua, a farming community in the Yilo Krobo District of the Eastern Region, have enstooled the Member of Parliament for Yilo Krobo Constituency, Albert Tetteh Nyarkotey, as the Development Chief of the community.

This is in honour of the MP for the many development projects he’s spearheaded in the area.

Albert Tetteh Nyarkotey, who visited the community with the Municipal Chief Executive for Yilo Krobo, Eric Tetteh, the Yilo Krobo Director of Education, Veronica Tetteh, together with both constituency and regional executives of the National Democratic Congress, to commission and hand over a renovated classroom block for the community, was taken by surprise when the traditional leaders and community members whisked him away to perform the traditional rites for his enstoolment.

Albert Tetteh Nyarkotey, now known as Nene Odeopio Albert Tetteh Nyarkotey in an interview with Citi News after his installation, expressed joy for the honour done him.

“I must say that I am highly surprised by this honour done me here today. This indicates that the community recognizes the efforts my office is putting in to make life comfortable and worth living for them. This particular school had its roof entirely ripped off during a windstorm in 2015, and since then they have been learning under harsh conditions so when I became the MP last year, I visited the community to see for myself and I was downhearted so I quickly organized myself to carry out a major renovation and an extension of this block for students and teachers to have a conducive learning environment”.

“In just one year in Parliament, I have also paid the Ghana Water Company to extend supply to this community which for years has been without potable water, so I gave the water company money to lay the tubes and other equipment for the people of this community to enjoy potable water. I have also provided street lights for the community and it’s now safe to move in the night”.

He however pleaded with the government and the Roads Ministry to fix roads in the community to ease the burden on farmers and other road users.

“What is left is the road here which links Koforidua to Boti Falls, Oterkpolu, Asesewa, Odumase, Kpone and other farming communities which is in a sorry state. Majority of the people in these communities are farmers who use these routes to cut their farm produce to urban centers and satellite markets, so I am pleading with the Ministry of Roads to as a matter of urgency come to the aid of my people and fix the roads in these areas”.

On her part, the Municipal Education Director of Yilo Krobo, Madam Veronica Tetteh, who was extremely happy for the gesture, said teaching and learning will improve in the area as teachers will now accept postings to the school.

“At a glance back then the structure looked like a hencoop, and it was very bad, but now that the MP has carried out this major renovation it will improve teaching and learning as teachers will now accept postings to the school. At first they all rejected being posted to this school because of how the structure was”.