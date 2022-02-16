Space Science Systems Research Institute, SSSRI, has signed an agreement with Ahantaman Senior High School to design a rescue assistance robot to assist rescue mission teams during disasters.

The project to be led by students of the school with assistance from SSSRI and teachers is in response to the recent explosion at Appiate and the rampant collapse of buildings as well as fire outbreaks in the country.

The project, which was launched at this year’s commemoration of UN Day for Women and Girls in Science at the school’s campus is to build the capacity of girls.

Speaking at the event, the Headmistress of Ahantaman Senior High School, Ernie Kankam, indicated that the role women and girls play in the transformational agenda of the nation cannot be underestimated.

“This day recognizes the critical role of women and girls in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education to the transformational agenda of the globe. Empowering the girl child in sciences is vital for the achievement of the internationally agreed development goals, including the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

“In order to encourage our girls so that they can do anything with much determination and as part of our contribution to solving societal challenges, our girls with assistance from SSSRI will design a robot capable of assisting rescue mission teams to identify victims whether dead or alive during disasters”, she said.

Explaining their motivation to collaborate with Ahantaman SHS, the President of Space Science Systems Research Institute, Dr. Manfred Quarshie, reiterated the need for a shift in the pedagogical approach to help students understand the principles and procedures underlying scientific approaches.

“Our goal is that through demonstrations, conversations and engaging in hands-on practical base experiments presented by experts in STEM education, young girls will become empowered, cultivate confidence, and develop a deeper understanding that everything is possible in life and in the world.”

“Ghana has persistent inequities in access, participation, and success in STEM subjects that exist along socio-economic, gender, and geographic lines, as well as among students with disabilities. These long-standing biases and gender stereotypes are scaring women and girls away from science-related fields. In order to achieve full and equal access in the participation in science for women and girls, much investment needs to be made to achieve that goal, hence our commitment to sponsor and assist Ahantaman SHS to design the robot at a cost of 10,000 USD”, he added.

He added that, apart from cultivating students’ interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, and developing among them a solid knowledge base, SSSRI aims to strengthen students’ ability to integrate and apply knowledge and skills across different STEM disciplines, and to nurture their creativity and problem-solving skills, as well as to foster their innovation and entrepreneurial spirit as required in the 21st century.

SSSRI as part of the vision to support government efforts and better prepare students for the rapid socio-economic, scientific and technological developments ahead, recommended the facilitation of the ongoing renewal of the school curriculum that is essential for students’ lifelong learning and whole-personal development.