The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has denied claims that the Member of Parliament for the Assin North constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, had been avoiding the court in the case where he is standing trial for deceit of public officer, forgery of passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration for office.

According to Haruna Iddrisu, the NDC MP is ready to be accountable to the law, however the prosecution had failed to follow due processes in getting him to report to court.

Speaking to the media following court proceedings on Tuesday, Haruna Iddrisu said the prosecution failed to follow the law which requires that since the suspect is a legislator, he must be served through the Speaker of Parliament.

“At no point in time has it ever been the intention of Gyakye Quayson or the Minority not to be accountable to the law. What we have sought to question is the process and procedures allowing us to be accountable to the law and to respect the fidelity of the law. If you wanted to serve him, the easy thing to do is to come through the Speaker of Parliament in accordance with the constitution on how civil and criminal processes are served. That is all,” he said.

He noted that the embattled legislator had previously met with a CID investigation panel, and that was because he was properly invited through the Speaker of Parliament.

Haruna Iddrisu further indicated his belief that James Quayson is innocent.

James Gyakye Quayson, for the first time, personally reported in court on Tuesday to face trial.

He has since been granted a GH¢100,000 bail with one surety.

He has also been ordered to deposit his passport with the Registry of the trial Court; Criminal Court 3 Division of the High Court.

The case has been adjourned to March 15, 2022.