Private Commercial Transport operators in Ghana say they will increase fares by 30% beginning tomorrow, Friday, February 18, 2022.

The group says the action has become necessary to save their transport business from collapsing with the frequent upward adjustments in fuel prices.

“We, the members of the Private Commercial Transport Operators, wish to inform the commuting public of 30% increase in transport fares with immediate effect. Members are directed to implement the increase from tomorrow, 18th February 2022, without further delay,” the group said in a statement.

The group lamented that a gallon of fuel which used to sell at the pump for GH¢27 has now jumped to almost GH¢36 per gallon.

“As the public may be aware, government and the Coalition of Private Commercial Transport Operators are still engaged in marathon negotiation for an increase in transport fares. While we the operators are calling for 30% increase in transport fares, the government has put on the table 10%. As a result, the negotiation ended inconclusively and is expected to continue tomorrow on 18th February 2022.”

“Sadly, before the scheduled meeting with the government could take place, fuel prices have been increased by about 30 pesewas per litre. Now a litre of fuel at some major filling stations are being sold for GH¢7.990.”

Transport operators in the country have since December 2021 been engaging with the government on a possible increment in fares but to no avail.

Several meetings they’ve had with the government over their demands have often ended conclusively, with the latest one being on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Chairman of the National Concern Drivers Association, Charles Danso, in a Citi News interview, urged passengers to comply with the new fares.

Passengers lament

Meanwhile, some passengers who spoke to Citi News lamented about the planned increment in fares.

“The 30% increase is too much, and it would affect our business grossly. Imagine coming to Accra to buy wares that cannot be fixed in the booth because of the quantity. I would have to buy extra seats and that would cost me more.”

“I don’t blame the drivers, the prices of fuel have been increasing, and it is also impacting them. We are pleading with the government to reduce the taxes on petroleum prices.”