Four members of the Majority group in Parliament have filed a private member’s motion seeking the constitution of a bi-partisan group to probe the death of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills.

The group behind this motion is led by Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh.

It’s unclear what the grounds for the probe are, but if the motion is admitted by the Speaker and tabled for debate, the sponsors would be required to provide a basis for their motion.

Tolon MP, Habib Iddrisu, Mpraeso MP, Davis Opoku Ansah, and Tema Central MP, Yves Hanson Nortey complete the quartet of lawmakers seeking the intervention of the house to investigate the death which occurred on July 24, 2012.

Atta-Mills had returned to Ghana after visiting the US for medical checks shortly before his death.

Mr. Atta-Mills, who died aged 68, served as Vice President to the former military ruler, Jerry Rawlings between 1997-2001.

He came to power after narrowly winning over the then governing New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, in the 2008 elections.

Though the cause of his death was not released, Atta-Mills had reportedly been battling throat cancer, and in the days leading up to his death, had been in the US for some medical attention.

His office announced that Atta-Mills died hours after being taken ill.

However, Mills’ brother, Dr. Cadman Mills, later disclosed that he had died from complications of a massive hemorrhagic stroke resulting from a brain aneurysm.