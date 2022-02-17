Over twenty rooms made up of bricks and wooden structures have been destroyed by fire at Osu in Accra.

According to residents, the incident occurred around 3:00 am on Thursday, forcing them out of their rooms and destroying several properties including refrigerators, television sets, and other valuable items.

During a visit to the community by Citi News, it was observed that the enclave engulfed by the fire had no access routes for easy mobility, which according to the residents was a challenge for the fire officers who were called upon to salvage the situation.

Some of the victims who spoke to Citi News appealed to the government for support.

“I was asleep when some guys came rushing in that a fire had started in one of the rooms. We rushed to break into it. The fire spread very fast because of the wooden nature of the structure. We have lost a lot, and we need support,” a victim shared.

Another victim said: “I was in my room with my niece and children. Suddenly, one of them prompted me that they suspect there is a fire somewhere. We immediately rushed out, only to see that indeed a part of the building had caught fire. We have lost everything. We need the government to help us rise again.”

During her visit to the area, the Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, attributed the incident to negligence on the part of city authorities to rid the area of unlawful structures.

“It’s human nature to try and push the boundaries. That’s why we have the various agencies in place. This is tragic, but we need to see it as a learning experience. We can’t keep having such situations. From the sound of it, it was an electrical fire. All these people are paying the price for a fire that happened as a result of faulty electrical wiring.”