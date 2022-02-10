The Ministry of Education’s Public Relations Officer, Kwasi Kwarteng, has admitted to delays in the release of funds to secondary schools to purchase foodstuffs.

Mr. Kwarteng, however, said these delays had not affected food supply in schools.

“It has not really affected the supply of food because I can confirm to you that almost every school has had some deliveries made to them by the Buffer Stock,” he said on The Point of View on Citi TV.

He noted further that the delays are “not a peculiar situation restricted to the Ministry of Education or the National Food and Buffer Stock.”

“The ministry facilitated some monies to the schools. Just [Tuesday] those bursaries were also released to the various schools,” he added.

Amid reports of food shortages in schools, Mr. Kwarteng also said, “I can assure parents the Ministry [of Education] is working very hard to resolve this.”

“Though the arrears are there, it has not affected the supply chain of the foods to the various schools, so deliveries are still ongoing.”

Concerns over the delayed release of funds compelled the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) to threaten to postpone the 2022 SHS reopening date over unpaid arrears of such releases.

A number of secondary schools started receiving food items from the National Buffer Stock Company in January 2022.