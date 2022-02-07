Pressure Group, Economic Fighters League has also declined to join the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) protest against the Electronic Transfer Levy also known as E-levy.

The group explained that its decision to abstain from the demonstration is hinged on the NDC’s refusal to resist the controversial tax from the onset.

“The lacklustre, flip-flopping, deal-cutting NDC MPs in Parliament are the reason the preposterous e-levy remains on the table. If those MPs had rejected Ofori-Atta at his vetting, we wouldn’t be discussing E-levy today. If their 137 MPs had moved decisively against the E-levy from the start, we would not be standing where we are today,” a portion of the statement said.

The protest, which is being organised by the youth wing of the NDC, is aimed at putting pressure on the government to rescind its ‘desperate’ efforts on the e-levy.

Ahead of the demonstration scheduled for Thursday, February 10, 2022, the NDC youth wing extended invitations to pressure groups including the #Fixthecountry movement and the Economic Fighters League.

However, both groups have declined to join the protest.

The Economic Fighters League believes although the demonstration will “send a message to NDC parliamentarians” their participation will be insignificant.

“The original mandate of #FixTheCountry as defined by the people was not to fight to bring the NDC back to power. It was to demand that the NPP radically improve governance, starting from the 1992 Constitution. Deep down, we knew they wouldn’t be moved. And we knew that the opposing NDC would not be moved either. This is why the real objective had to be to constitute the countervailing force that completely displaces the NDC/NPP duopoly.”

Below is the statement from the group