The Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Hassan Tampuli, has inaugurated the Governing Board of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

Mr. Tampuli did it on behalf of his sector Minister Kweku Ofori Asiamah on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

The inauguration took place in the conference room of the Transport Ministry.

The board is chaired by Captain Powis Deakens Spencer.

Other members of the board included Charles Ebo Kraikue, Air Commodore Jacob Anum Ashrifie, Kwasi Owusu-Ansah, Alfred Obeng-Boateng, Ofori Kofi Newman, Cecilia Kwofie, Joyce Opoku-Boateng and Mabel Asi Sagoe.

Mr. Tampuli charged the members to bring their expertise to help revive the industry.

According to him, the aviation sector is in a transition period which requires their knowledge and expertise at this time.

“I reminded the newly inaugurated Board of the enormity of the task they’ve accepted to take on behalf of the people of Ghana.”

“The aviation industry is in a transition, and it is the expectation of the Hon. Minister that the Board will hasten the path of quick recovery for the aviation sector,” he said in a media interview after the inauguration.